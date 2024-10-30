Critical Review: Euronav (CMBT) and Its Peers

Euronav (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Euronav to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Euronav and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 0 0 0 N/A Euronav Competitors 262 1549 1752 84 2.45

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 34.94%. Given Euronav’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Euronav has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $1.04 billion $858.03 million 2.39 Euronav Competitors $690.05 million $121.02 million 11.22

This table compares Euronav and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 112.38% 22.35% 11.43% Euronav Competitors 31.30% 15.84% 8.13%

Volatility and Risk

Euronav has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.1% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Euronav pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.6% and pay out 33.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

