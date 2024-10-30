Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) Insider Buys A$21,325.42 in Stock

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Callaghan purchased 50,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$21,325.42 ($14,029.88).
Jonathan Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Jonathan Callaghan bought 727,561 shares of Cromwell Property Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$303,392.94 ($199,600.62).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.33.
Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investor and fund manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. Cromwell is included in the S&P/ASX200. As at 30 June 2022, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.0 billion, an Australian investment portfolio valued at $3.0 billion and total assets under management of $12.0 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.
