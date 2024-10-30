DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of MDLZ FY2024 Earnings

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.75. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $64.18 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,690,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

