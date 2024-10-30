DA Davidson Predicts Glacier Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Glacier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share.

GBCI has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.20.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $52.62.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $324.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.57 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,693,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

