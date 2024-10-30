DA Davidson Weighs in on A. O. Smith FY2024 Earnings

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 30.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AOS opened at $76.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

