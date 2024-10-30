DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $20,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $187.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,994,016.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,475. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

