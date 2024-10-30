DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $16.11 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,456 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $80,611.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,011,546.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,207,558 shares of company stock valued at $802,735,278 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $45.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 264.44 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.