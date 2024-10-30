DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $17,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $963,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $253,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ARE. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.22.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.42.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

