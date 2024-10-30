DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 12,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 16.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 90,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Onsemi by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,850,000 after purchasing an additional 296,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. Onsemi’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

