DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 71 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2,109.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 33,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $12,933,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $473.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $343.04 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $482.11 and a 200 day moving average of $474.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

