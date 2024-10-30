DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,658 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

