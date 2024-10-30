DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 5,438 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Avantor worth $15,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 1,830.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 5,773.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,372.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

