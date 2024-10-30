DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 92,000 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of Nextracker worth $12,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nextracker by 14.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 963,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 591,488 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter valued at $649,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Nextracker by 37.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Shares of NXT stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $719.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

