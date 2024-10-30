DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,301 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,535.25. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

