Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian Sells 68,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,775,004.27. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $57.37.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 68.7% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 877 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

