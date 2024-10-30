Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.
Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $2.16 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.71.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 950.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Equities analysts expect that Denison Mines will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
