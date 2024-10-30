Desjardins Has Negative Outlook of CP FY2024 Earnings

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CP. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

CP opened at $77.98 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.