Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,958 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 99.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,037,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,732,485.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FANG. BMO Capital Markets raised Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

