Dine Brands Global (DIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $206.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.46 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dine Brands Global to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DIN opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

