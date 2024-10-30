Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFS opened at $150.80 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $80.38 and a one year high of $157.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DFS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.12.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

