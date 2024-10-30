Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,587,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,187.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,819.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

