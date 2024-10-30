Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

EGRX stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $971,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $83,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

