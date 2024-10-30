Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Holdings Lowered by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eaton alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.0 %

ETN opened at $345.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.88. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $196.12 and a twelve month high of $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.06.

View Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.