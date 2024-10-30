Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.61% of Embecta worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Embecta in the second quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 773.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Embecta by 16.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 11,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $834.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.28. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $272.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

