Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Price Performance

MSN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, karaoke machines, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising televisions, massagers, and security products.

