Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENZ opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. Enzo Biochem has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enzo Biochem stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Enzo Biochem worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and tools for clinical research, translational research, drug development, and bioscience research customers worldwide. The company offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis.

