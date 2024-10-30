EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,754 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after acquiring an additional 146,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after buying an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after buying an additional 766,056 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.