EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.61.

EQT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

EQT stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is 45.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in EQT by 22.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,877,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after buying an additional 11,993,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,885,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,348,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $752,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464,781 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $562,494,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

