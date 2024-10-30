Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PB FY2024 Earnings

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.96.

Shares of PB stock opened at $73.25 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $75.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,343,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 157,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,593 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 394.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 811,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,632,000 after acquiring an additional 112,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

