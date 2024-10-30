Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.96.

ERO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.30. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of C$160.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 4.7442244 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

