Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given “Buy” Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after purchasing an additional 134,371 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

