Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.27.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE EG opened at $376.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.82. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $343.76 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

