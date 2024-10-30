Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at $112,464,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 260,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $37,526,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Evergy by 129.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 36,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evergy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG stock opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.97 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 13.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $550,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 3,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $196,803.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,463.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $550,742.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,132.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,884 shares of company stock valued at $941,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.