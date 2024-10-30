Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,193,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 407,396 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC increased its position in Evolv Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 5,061,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after buying an additional 545,492 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 737,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,897,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its stake in Evolv Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 527,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

