Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.36. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $371.82 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.57 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
