Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.92.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXAS

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

EXAS opened at $69.64 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $699.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 92.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.