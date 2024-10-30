Excelerate Energy (EE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Excelerate Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EE stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EE. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

