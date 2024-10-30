Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Kristine R. Garrett Sells 7,500 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,720.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

