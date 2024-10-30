Financial Analysis: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) vs. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Applied Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Therapeutics 0 0 5 1 3.17 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57

Profitability

Applied Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.17, indicating a potential upside of 186.27%. Given Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Applied Therapeutics.

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Therapeutics N/A -350.45% -103.09% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 2.30% -6.37% 4.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Therapeutics and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Therapeutics -$333,000.00 -3,002.51 -$119.76 million ($1.84) -4.76 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $400.57 million 1.66 -$1.00 billion ($6.79) -0.63

Applied Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals. Applied Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals beats Applied Therapeutics on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG. It also develops AT-001 (also called caficrestat) that is in phase 3 clinical trials to treat diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as for the treatment of diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment diabetic retinopathy. The company has exclusive license and supply agreement with Mercury Pharma Group Limited to commercialize drug products containing AT-007. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.