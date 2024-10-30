Financial Comparison: ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) & Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) and ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Destination XL Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Destination XL Group and ABC-Mart,Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Destination XL Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

This table compares Destination XL Group and ABC-Mart,Inc.”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $496.64 million 0.32 $27.85 million $0.38 7.29 ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination XL Group has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and ABC-Mart,Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 3.11% 11.10% 4.54% ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Destination XL Group beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men’s clothing and shoes in the United States. The company’s stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual pants, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens under various private labels. The company offers its products under the trade names of Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE’S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

