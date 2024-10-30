First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60,909 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 919,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 166,180 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 741,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 728,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after acquiring an additional 73,314 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 714,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.03.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

