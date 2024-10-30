Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 target price on Flex in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Flex from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Flex Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Flex has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.84.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,327.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,327.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock valued at $933,511. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,567,000 after acquiring an additional 248,233 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Flex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 607,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 69,324 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 244,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after buying an additional 51,553 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

