Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Lowered to $13.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

