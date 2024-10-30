Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 4,400 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Further Reading

