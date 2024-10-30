Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $463.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $475.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $482.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

