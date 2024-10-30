Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,700 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 110,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 295,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,815.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 89,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,214 shares of company stock worth $2,138,406 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $184.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $116.60 and a 52 week high of $189.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

