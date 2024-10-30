Forsta AP Fonden Buys 51,500 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% in the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 665.4% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

WBD opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

