Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 857.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 157.0% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.3255 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

