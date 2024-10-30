Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.20 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Pool alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Pool by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $377.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $362.36 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.11. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.