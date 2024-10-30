Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.11 Million Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,633 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,295,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,872 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 12,430,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,508,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,299,000 after acquiring an additional 300,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,739.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

