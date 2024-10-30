Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.61 Million Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,036,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,769,000 after buying an additional 5,129,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,743,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,916,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,230,000 after acquiring an additional 120,621 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after acquiring an additional 463,960 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,754. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,440.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,184 shares of company stock worth $238,531. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

